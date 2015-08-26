One dead after hit-and-run on Cosgrove Ave in North Charleston

One person is dead after a hit-and-run in the area Cosgrove Ave and Remus St. in North Charleston, a representative with the North Charleston Police says.

He says officers were dispatched to the scene at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found a woman lying in the northbound lane of Cosgrove Ave.

Investigators have do not have any information on a suspect or a vehicle at this time. The investigation is on-going.

Copyright WCSC 2015. All Rights Reserved.