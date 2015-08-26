Goose Creek Police investigating vehicle break-ins in Hayden Ponds neighborhood

Police are investigating a series of car break-ins on Pagoda Tree Dr. in the Hayden Ponds neighborhood of Goose Creek.

A report says an officer was called to a home on the 200 block of the street after two men entered two cars parked outside and stole a 40-caliber ammunition snake round from one of them. A separate release says the men entered another vehicle on the cul-de-sac the same night.

The reports say the incidents were captured by the surveillance systems of both homes, which also showed other cars on the street being broken into.

Officers took DNA swabs of two out of three vehicles that reports were filed on.

One of the reports says an officer noticed water smear marks on a door handle of one of the cars, which indicated that it had been wiped down, and didn’t process it for finger prints.

