FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Erika spreads heavy rains, gusty winds into Dominican Republic

Tropical Storm Erika is moving into the Dominican Republic with heavy rains and gusty winds.

But it is still too early to tell whether the storm will hold together and exactly where it will make landfall along the U.S. coast.

"The next 12 hours is critical to the survival of the storm," Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said. He said the most reliable tracks suggest it could become a rainmaker for the Lowcountry by the middle of next week.

Erika is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with maximum amounts of 10 inches possible across portions of the Dominican Republic and Haiti, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the southeastern and central Bahamas through Saturday. An additional 1 to 2 inches is expected for Puerto Rico. These rains could cause life-threatening flash floods and mud slides.

Tropical storm conditions are currently spreading across portions of the Dominican Republic. Tropical storm conditions are expected to spread across Haiti this afternoon, the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas later into the night, and the central Bahamas on Saturday. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the northwestern Bahamas by Saturday night.

At 5 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Erika was located near latitude 17.9 North, longitude 71.2 West. Erika is moving toward the west near 21 mph. A motion toward the west-northwest is expected to begin later Friday and continue through Sunday.

On the forecast track, the center of Erika will move over the Dominican Republic and Haiti during the next few hours, move near the Turks and Caicos Islands Friday night, and move near the central and northwestern Bahamas Saturday and Saturday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some weakening is forecast into the night as Erika moves over land, followed by little change in strength through Saturday night.

Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 140 miles to the east of the center. Punta Cana at the eastern end of the Dominican Republic has been reporting wind gusts of 40 mph for the past few hours.

The minimum central pressure based on Hurricane Hunter aircraft data and surface observations is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).

