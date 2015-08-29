Police locate missing, endangered man last seen in downtown Charleston

1998 Toyota Camry believed to look like Milam's vehicle

Charleston Police have located a missing man who they originally believed to be an endangered adult.

A news release says Michael Milam was last seen in downtown Charleston Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

The report says he drives a tan 1998 Toyota Camry with the license plate JEG949.

Again, police say he has been found and is okay.

