Police locate missing, endangered man last seen in downtown Charleston

Source: Charleston Police Source: Charleston Police
1998 Toyota Camry believed to look like Milam's vehicle 1998 Toyota Camry believed to look like Milam's vehicle
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston Police have located a missing man who they originally believed to be an endangered adult. 

A news release says Michael Milam was last seen in downtown Charleston Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

The report says he drives a tan 1998 Toyota Camry with the license plate JEG949.

Again, police say he has been found and is okay. 

