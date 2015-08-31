Near-record rainfall, heavy flooding closes roads across Lowcountry

The city of Charleston saw 6.43 inches in 6 hours Monday, making it the 5th wettest day ever recorded in the city.

The old record for rainfall in Charleston on Aug. 31 was set in 2006, when 2.61 inches of rain were recorded. The highest daily rainfall amount recorded in the month of August for Charleston is 7.88 inches set on Aug. 11, 1940, according to Meteorologist Justin Lock.

Several streets in downtown Charleston shut down due to the flooding.

By around 7 p.m., police reported that all streets that had been closed due to the flooding were now open.

In addition, CPD officials reported the following at 6:51 p.m.:

1) Two Loch Place is down to about four inches of water at its deepest and passable by most cars.

2) Wolk/Darcy still has standing water but vehicles are able to pass.

3) Shadowmoss at Deerfield is still deep and not passable unless in a truck or SUV.

4) Winners Circle still has a good amount of water but passable in a truck.

5) Units are beginning to pick up barricades and cones from earlier water that has subsided.

Flash flood warnings issued Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester Counties Counties were canceled at 10 a.m Monday. The flood advisory remained through 11:30 and the coastal flood advisory for Charleston, coastal Colleton, Beaufort and coastal Jasper Counties lasted until noon.

At 8:56 a.m., minutes before a flash flood warning was set to expire, Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch reported several road closures and water entering homes in parts of North Charleston.

Service from CARTA DASH Trolleys was temporarily suspended, CARTA says.

Among the areas experiencing flooding were downtown Charleston, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Goose Creek, Hanahan, the Naval Weapons Station Charleston and Magnolia Gardens.

The weather service reminded motorists to "Turn Around, Don't Drown" when encountering flooded roads. In a tweet to its followers, the City of North Charleston said: "Pro tip: Your car isn't a boat, don't drive through standing water."

Many roads across the Lowcountry were impassible because of flooding. Paramount Dr. in North Charleston was closed to traffic as police responded to a mudslide.

Dispatch also said the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Otranto Road in North Charleston were impassible. There were also reports of standing water on Crossroads Dr. Northwoods Boulevard up to the Holiday Inn was closed as well, dispatch said. The intersection of Greenridge Road and Crossroads Drive was also closed to traffic.

Officials say King Tides could impact the Charleston area through Wednesday.

They cause the tide to be a lot higher than normal during new full moons and can cause flooding, especially on rainy days.

