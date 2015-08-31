Police responding to report of a mudslide in North Charleston

Bulldozer cleaning up the mudslide on the Paramount Drive #chsnews pic.twitter.com/j3S6w4qltk

North Charleston police are responding to a report of a mudslide on Paramount Dr. and Dorchester Rd., near I-526, dispatch says.

They were called to the scene at 7:28 a.m.

Paramount Dr. headed toward the interstate as been blocked off. As seen in photos, grass and soil has slid off a hill and is now in the roadway.

Crews have been sent to remove the debris.

We've reached out to police for more information. Stick with us for updates.

