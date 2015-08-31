Quantcast

Traffic flowing on Wando Bridge EB after accident - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Traffic flowing on Wando Bridge EB after accident

(Photo Source: AP) (Photo Source: AP)
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

An accident slowed traffic on I-526 eastbound at the Wando Bridge Monday morning. 

Multiple lanes were blocked as emergency officials responded.

The accident has since been cleared. 

Copyright WCSC 2015. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly