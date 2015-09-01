One lane of Main Road reopens after all-day closure

One lane of Main Road near Gilligan's restaurant has reopened for motorists headed into Johns Island.

The roadway has been closed all day because of tidal flooding in the area. Deputies were working with SCDOT to place additional signs to alert the public about road conditions in the area earlier in the day, according to Charleston County Sheriff's Maj. Eric Watson.

The roadway between Main Road at Savannah Highway and Main Road at River Road had been closed, as well as Old Charleston highway leading to Main Road.

CCSO officials said the roadway will be closed until the tide has receded, and when most of the roadway is rendered passable by authorities, leaving motorists forced to take different routes and to avoid the area as much as possible.

"We are also asking the public to be patient with our deputies while they are directing traffic and to be alert for the presence of law enforcement officers and stopped traffic" CCSO officials said earlier in the day.

On Tuesday morning, crews from the Charleston Water System said the flooding was the result of a combination of yesterday's heavy rain and the tide. Workers completed a check of the area to confirm that no damaged water main might have been adding to the problem. They found no evidence of a leak, according to CWS spokesman John Atkinson.

Atkinson said vacuum trucks are on the scene to try to help alleviate flooding, but added the tide heading out would help as well.

Charleston County deputies began diverting traffic from Main Road and Highway 17 and Main Road and River Road around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright WCSC 2015. All Rights Reserved.