Williamsburg Co. Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in night club shooting

The Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a man charged with attempted murder after a shooting at Mingles Night Club over the weekend.

Deputies believe El Ahmad Seward was involved in the shooting of a person who was taken to the hospital for treatment. They say Seward could be armed and dangerous.

A news release says deputies responded to the club at 55 Wiliamsburg County Highway in North Kingstree at 4:20 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone that knows Seward's whereabouts is asked to call the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office Crime tip line at (843) 355-8991.

