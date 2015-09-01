American Red Cross helping residents clean areas affected by flooding Tuesday

The American Red Cross will be distributing clean-up kits with mops, buckets, bleach, trash bags, rakes, and more to help people whose homes were damaged by the flooding that was seen in the Lowcountry Monday.

They say the kits will be distributed to people living in the Charlestowne Village Mobile Home Park, the Dorchester Village Apartments, and the Reserve at Ashley River Apartments via Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicles throughout the day Tuesday.

“The Red Cross is making sure that our neighbors affected by the recent flooding get the help they need,” said Louise Welch Williams, regional chief executive officer for the Palmetto SC Region of the American Red Cross.

The organization is also encouraging Lowcountry residents to remember the following tips and share them with family and friends:

Listen to area radio and television stations and a NOAA Weather Radio for possible flood warnings and reports of flooding in progress or other critical information from the National Weather Service (NWS)

Be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

When a flood or flash flood warning is issued for your area, head for higher ground and stay there.

Stay away from floodwaters. If you come upon a flowing stream where water is above your ankles, stop, turn around and go another way. Six inches of swiftly moving water can sweep you off of your feet.

If you come upon a flooded road while driving, turn around and go another way. If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground. Most cars can be swept away by less than two feet of moving water.

Keep children out of the water. They are curious and often lack judgment about running water or contaminated water.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize flood danger.

Because standard homeowner’s insurance doesn’t cover flooding, it’s important to have protection from the floods associated with hurricanes, tropical storms, heavy rains and other conditions that impact the U.S.

They say these tips are especially useful as more rain is forecasted over the holiday weekend.

