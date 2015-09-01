Police: Missing teen last seen at James Island Charter High located

Charleston police a 15-year-old reported missing has been located.

The teen had last been seen Monday at James Island Charter High School wearing dark jeans, a pink or red tank top, and a cream-colored sweater around noon. Her family reported her missing, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

Police did not provide information on where she was located or where she had been during the time she was listed as missing.

