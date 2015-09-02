Pentagon looks at Hanahan Naval Brig for Guantanamo Bay prisoners Wednesday

Pentagon officials are moving forward with plans to visit the Naval Brig in Hanahan to assess whether it's suitable to house Guantanamo Bay prisoners.

The Defense Department says the team will be on site Wednesday and Thursday.

Officials conducted a similar assessment in August at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas.

Governor Haley and Kansas Governor Sam Brownback have threatened to sue the Obama Administration if prisoners are brought to either state.

