Coast Guard Charleston conducts active shooter drill Wednesday

Coast Guard Sector Charleston held an active shooter drill Wednesday morning.

Officials warned residents they might hear multiple rounds of realistic-sounding, simulated gun shots lasting between five and seven minutes Wednesday morning between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

According to a release, Charleston law enforcement has been involved in the planning of these exercises and played the roles of shooter and response team. The release says law enforcement professionals routinely use blanks in their training events.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston recommended avoiding the veterans terminal unless you are a registered participant during the time of the drill.

