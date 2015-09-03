Organization distributes food in honor of Hunger Action Day

The Lowcountry Food Bank gave out food at a community center in North Charleston Thursday as part of Hunger Action Day.

The organization hosted the food distribution event to raise awareness of the 49 million people in the United States who struggle with hunger.

A release said the event was from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Gussie Green Community Center on Success Street in North Charleston.

Organizers say the initiative was in recognition of Feeding America's Hunger Action Month, a month-long campaign to help end hunger in the United States.

