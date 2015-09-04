Coroner identifies pedestrian struck, killed by suspect's vehicle in police chase

A look at the scene on Thursday night

The Charleston County Coroner has identified the man hit and killed by a suspect during a police chase as Dana Hughes, a man from North Charleston.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the incident happened near Remount Rd. and North Rhett Ave. Thursday night.

They say the chase started in Hanahan Thursday around 11:20 p.m. after a driver failed to signal a turn and wouldn't stop for blue lights. The chase extended into North Charleston, and the suspect's vehicle fatally struck a male pedestrian near Remount and North Rhett.

Hanahan Police say the suspect is Sidney Lamar Foy. He was arrested on two charges, leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury and reckless homicide. His bond adds up to $225,000.

The police department's pursuit policy states a pursuit is justified "when the necessity of the apprehension of a suspect outweighs the risks created by the pursuit."

"It hasn't officially been reviewed yet but at this point it does not appear there were any policy violations," Hanahan Police Capt. Michael Fowler said.

Hanahan Police are set to file charges for failure to signal a turn, failure to stop for blue lights, and driving under suspension. Foy was charged with driving under suspension twice in 2012.



