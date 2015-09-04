Skimming device found on ATM at Bank of America in West Ashley

Charleston Police say they removed a skimming device from an ATM at a Bank of America on the 2200 block of Ashley Crossing Dr. in West Ashley.

They say they were called to the scene at 4 p.m. Thursday, August 27.

A manager at the bank told officers he noticed an object on the ATM card reader. He had recently taken a class on skimming devices and recognized what it was.

Skimming devices reads victims' debit cards and record the information.

The Charleston Police Department spokesman, Charles Francis, said the best away to avoid being compromised is to pay attention.

Francis said customers should feel around the card reader before any ATM transaction. If a skimmer is there, it should pop off the reader when a customer pulls on it.

Officers took the skimming device for evidence.

No word yet on how many cards have been compromised, or if police have any suspects.

