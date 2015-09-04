Quantcast

CPD accepting unused, expired drugs for safe disposal - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

CPD accepting unused, expired drugs for safe disposal

Source: Charleston Police Source: Charleston Police
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

The Charleston Police Department will be accepting unused or expired medication for safe disposal. 

A release says individuals can turn the medication in on Saturday, September 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the department, located at 180 Lockwood Blvd.

Drugs can also be turned in to officers at the Sears in the Citadel Mall.

Copyright WCSC 2015. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly