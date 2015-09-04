CPD accepting unused, expired drugs for safe disposal

The Charleston Police Department will be accepting unused or expired medication for safe disposal.

A release says individuals can turn the medication in on Saturday, September 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the department, located at 180 Lockwood Blvd.

Drugs can also be turned in to officers at the Sears in the Citadel Mall.

