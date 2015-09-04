Edisto Beach Music and Shag Fest to be held Friday through Sunday

Dockside Bar and Grill, The Town of Edisto Beach and The Edisto Chamber of Commerce are hosting the Edisto Beach Music and Shag Fest on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The Shag Fest will be held at Bay Creek Park beside the Marina at Edisto Beach. Daily admission is $10.

Organizers suggest bringing lawn chairs. They say coolers, pets, or smoking in the park is allowed.

Schedule of Events:

Friday, Sept 4 – Noon until

- Art & Crafts, Food Vendors

- DJ Jim Bowers –12 noon - 7:00 pm

- Shem Creek Boogie Band – 3:00 - 7:00 pm

- Band of Oz – 7:00 -11:00 pm

Saturday, Sept 5 –10:00 am until

- Arts & Crafts, Food Vendors

- DJ Jim Bowers –10:00 am - 7:00 pm

- Shag Doctorz – 2:00 - 6:00 pm

- The Entertainers (voted best band of 2014) – 7:00 -11:00 pm

- Non Professional Shag Competition – 9:00 pm

Sunday, Sept 6 – Noon until 7:00 pm

- Arts & Crafts, Food Vendors

- DJ Jim Bowers – 12 noon - 3:00 pm

- The Fantastic Shakers (Shakin’ the Shack) – 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm.

Visit www.edistochamber.com or call 843-869-3867 for additional details.

