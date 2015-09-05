Third suspect in North Charleston machete killing arrested in Georgia

The third suspect in a home invasion that left one man dead was found in a trailer park near Warner Robins, GA, officials say. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says Carlos Perez is now in the Houston County Jail in Georgia.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the victim in the Sept. 5 slaying as Raphael Alverez, 35.

Brothers Jose and Jesus Arizmendi were both charged with murder after the incident.

Jesus Arizmendi surrendered himself to the Charleston County Sheriff's office a day after the killing. He was also charged with two counts of kidnapping, one count of burglary-first degree, and one count of possession of a knife/firearm during a violent crime.

Jose Arizmendi was arrested shortly afterward. He was charged with one count of possession of a knife/firearm during a violent crime, burglary-first degree, and kidnapping, in addition to murder.

Bond was automatically denied for the two suspects on Sept 7., as only a circuit court judge can set bond for murder, officials say.

The victim's family hugged in bond court last Monday as the two suspects arrested in connection with the deadly home invasion faced a judge, and deputies searched for a third suspect.

Suspect Jesus Arizmendi spoke from a television monitor at the Charleston County Detention Center.

"Mama, I love you, I love you all, I did not do this," Arizmendi told the court.

An interpreter translated from Spanish as the victim's common law wife said he was a good man, and that she's now alone.

"She's saying that it's unfair, that God's gonna take care of what he did, his brother and the other person, that he was a good man," she said.

In court we learned the victim had a second wife.

Her words were much stronger.

"You terrorized a young woman and forever impacted our lives and I hope you all rot in hell," she told Jesus Arizmendi.

According to an affidavit, Alverez was found dead in his front yard with lacerations on his head, torso and arms. Deputies responded shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 6,800 block of Ward Avenue for a reported of a home invasion, according to Charleston County Sheriff's Maj. Eric Watson.

Investigators say the victim knew the suspects.

Affidavits say Jose, Carlos Urgell-Perez forced entry inside Alverez's home and went after the victim with long-bladed knives. They say two other victims inside the home, Alverez' wife and their 2-year-old daughter, were threatened with bodily harm if they tried to escape. The woman eventually fled through the back door of the home to ask for help.

The men then took the victim outside and continued the attack and the victim eventually died, Watson said. Deputies say the men then fled the scene.

The suspects' mother told the judge she wants the truth to come out.

"The way that things are now being done, it's like everything's against them. But they need to try to get the person that is responsible for this," she said.

Affidavits say the mother of the two year old picked the suspects out in a photo lineup and was arrested with them during a traffic stop in North Charleston in 2013.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation being investigated by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111 or the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at (843) 743-7200.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All rights reserved.