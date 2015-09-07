Police: Man in custody after woman was stabbed in Summerville

A man has been taken into police custody after a woman was stabbed in Summerville, police say.

North Charleston Police say they responded to the 4,900 block of Ballentine Dr. in the Wescott Plantation neighborhood in reference to an assault shortly before 6 p.m. A woman with a stab wound to the arm was taken to the hospital for treatment.

They say Johnny Brooks was found behind a home nearby, and taken into custody. A release says the Dorchester County Canine Unit helped track the suspect.

No word yet on the condition of the victim.

