Senator Marco Rubio to be featured in Tim Scott's Town Hall series Monday

Florida Senator Marco Rubio will be in North Charleston Monday to participate in Senator Tim Scott's Town Hall series. The event will be held at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m.

According to a release, Rubio will meet with South Carolina voters, shake their hands, and share his vision for building a New American Century.

Rubio was elected to the US Senate in 2010. He represented Miami in the Florida House of Representatives from 1999 until 2010 and served as the first Cuban American Speaker of the House, a release from Senator Tim Scott says.

Anyone interested in attending the event is asked to RSVP: http://www.timstownhalls.com/?mc_cid=540965203e&mc_eid=4a8580f915.

