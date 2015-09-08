Police: Two arrested after shootout with club security guard

Police say two men have been arrested after exchanging bullets with a security guard outside of the Honey Beez club in North Charleston.

According to officials, Tyvon Walker was arrested on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Xavier Walker was arrested on an attempted murder charge as well.

Officers were called to the scene on the 4,500 block of Rivers Ave. and told that a vehicle fled the scene after a person was possibly struck by gunfire.

The security guard told officers that he was checking the club's parking lot to make sure everyone had left when he saw a white vehicle. He said when he approached the car, another vehicle started to shoot at him from the street.

The victim fired back until he heard one of the occupants yell "I'm hit" and the vehicle sped off, a report says.

In the report, an officer says he found Xavier Walker at the hospital with a possible gunshot wound.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

