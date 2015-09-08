Winning lottery ticket purchased at Summerville gas station

Someone who purchased a lottery ticket in Summerville is now several thousand dollars richer.

Officials with South Carolina Education Lottery say someone who purchased a Lucky for Life ticket from the Circle K at 1101 Central Avenue in Summerville is now richer by $25,000... a year.

They say the ticket matched the first five numbers drawn in Monday's drawing. The winner will decide between $25,000 a year for life or a one-time cash payment of $390,000 if there are less than 21 winners. They say the "for life" payments are guaranteed for 20 years.

Here are the winning numbers:

Lucky for Life – Monday, Sept. 7, 2015

16, 17, 21, 32 and 36 Lucky Ball: 7

Officials say the winner should sign the back of their ticket and put it in a safe place until ready to claim the prize.

They say players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.



The odds of winning $25,000 a year for life are 1 in 1,813,028.

