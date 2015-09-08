National Father's Take Your Child to School Day to be celebrated at Berkeley Middle School

Officials at Berkeley Middle School say they're continuing their Million Father's March initiative by celebrating National Father’s Take Your Child to School Day on Tuesday.

The school is encouraging fathers of Berkeley Middle School students to participate in activities with their children that day. A release says they'll be able to eat lunch, read in the media center, visit classroom areas and take photos with their children.

The release says fathers also will be able to participate in art, chorus, strings, computer technology, band and recess with the students.

