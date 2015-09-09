NAN calls for no bond for former police officer in Walter Scott shooting

Members of the National Action Network held a press conference Wednesday calling for no bond for the former officer accused in the shooting death of Walter Scott. (Photo Source: Live 5)

Members of the National Action Network vowed demonstrations will result if a judge granted bond for the former North Charleston police officer charged in the fatal shooting of Walter Scott.

Michael Slager faces a murder charge in the April 4 incident.

The group held a news conference Wednesday morning at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center, where Slager has been since he was arrested and charged with murder.

While members say they have called for grace in the wake of the Scott tragedy and others like the Emanuel 9 shooting, they now want that same grace to be shown to the community, not Slager.

"The outcome that the community expects--that there be no bond whatsoever allowed for Michael Slager. Period. No questions asked," Pastor Thomas Dixon said.

Slager was fired from the department and charged after a cell phone video of the shooting was made public. That video was taken by a passerby who was on his way to work near the scene of the traffic stop off Remount Road.

Defense attorneys representing Slager filed new evidence in the case Tuesday afternoon. Attorney Andy Savage told CBS News that the evidence included "never-before-seen stills from the cell phone video that are said to show Scott on top of Slager."

The family of Walter Scott reacted to the new details, saying they change nothing about the case.

Slager is expected to appear before a bond judge at 2 p.m. Thursday.

