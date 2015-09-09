SCE&G: Power restored to all homes off Melrose Dr. in West Ashley

Power has been restored to the 1,205 homes in West Ashley off of Savannah Highway and Savage Rd.that woke up in the dark Wednesday morning.

The SCE&G website says the outages affected homes off of Melrose Dr.

The power company said they planned on restoring power by 9:30 a.m. By 8:30 a.m., power in all but less than 20 homes were restored.

