Quantcast

Students, staff return to class at Ashley Ridge High after repor - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Students, staff return to class at Ashley Ridge High after reports of smoking light fixture

Photo Source: AP Photo Source: AP
SUMMERVILLE, SC (AP) -

Students and staff at Ashley Ridge High School have returned to class after reports of a smoking light fixture in a science lab, a representative for Dorchester District Two says. 

According to the representative, the smoke was detected around 9:15 a.m.

Fire officials arrived soon after, and said the smoke was caused by a light fixture. 

Copyright WCSC 2015. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly