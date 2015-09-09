Criminal justice agencies around Charleston County joining forces to improve public safety

State and local agencies around Charleston County are joining forces to improve public safety, a representative for Charleston County Government says.

A release says the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council aims to bring leaders together to make improvements to Charleston County's criminal justice system.

According to the release, the organization's initial focus will be to analyze the criminal justice system, then identify and implement strategies to improve its effectiveness and efficiency.

"The key goals of the CJCC are to increase effectiveness and efficiency of the justice system, examine and address issues of disproportionality and/or disparity, maintain and enhance public safety, expand evidence-based options to combat crime and reduce re-offending, effectively utilize detention, increase public confidence in safety and justice, and incorporate proactive, data-driven decision making in the fight against crime," the release says.

Members of the organization include representatives from Charleston County Government, Charleston County Clerk of Court, 9th Judicial Circuit, Charleston County Magistrate Court, 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Charleston County Public Defender’s Office, Charleston Police Department, North Charleston Police Department, Mt. Pleasant Police Department, Specialty Courts and SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, the release says.

“We have been given an opportunity to conduct an unprecedented analysis of our system, identify opportunities for improvement, break new ground and improve the impact our system of justice has on this community,” said Chairman Mitch Lucas. “Together, we have the potential to revolutionize Charleston County’s criminal justice system and become an exemplary regional model for others in the Southeast.”

