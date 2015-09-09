Police investigating shooting in North Charleston

Police say a 17-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the calf on Read St. in North Charleston Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the scene just before 11 a.m. A report says the victim was very uncooperative and would not disclose the exact location where the incident occurred.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

North Charleston Police are investigating.

