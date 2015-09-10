Quantcast

Traffic clear on I-26 EB at US 52 Connector following an accident

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Traffic is clear on I-26 near Exit 209 and the US 52 connector after an accident happened around 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning. 

The left lane has been reopened to traffic. The South Carolina Department of Transportation said it was closed as emergency officials responded. 

