TRAFFIC ALERT: Heavy traffic on 526 and Clements Ferry, but Wappoo and Ashley River Rd. are clear after traffic accidents

Two accidents are slowing eastbound traffic near 526 and Clements Ferry Rd.

The incidents were reported just before 6:30 a.m.

The drive time from West Ashley to Mount Pleasant is over an hour, according to traffic reporter Adrianne Bradshaw.

A car accident at Wappoo Rd. and Ashley River Rd. in West Ashley was also slowing traffic Thursday morning.

The accident has since been cleared.

Copyright WCSC 2015. All Rights Reserved.