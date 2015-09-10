Quantcast

TRAFFIC ALERT: Heavy traffic on 526 and Clements Ferry, but Wappoo and Ashley River Rd. are clear after traffic accidents

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Two accidents are slowing eastbound traffic near 526 and Clements Ferry Rd. 

The incidents were reported just before 6:30 a.m. 

The drive time from West Ashley to Mount Pleasant is over an hour, according to traffic reporter Adrianne Bradshaw. 

A car accident at Wappoo Rd. and Ashley River Rd. in West Ashley was also slowing traffic Thursday morning. 

The accident has since been cleared. 

