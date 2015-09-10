Power restored to all homes near Johnnie Dodds Blvd. that lost power Thursday

Power has been restored to all homes near Johnnie Dodds Blvd. in Mount Pleasant that lost power this morning, SCE&G says. At first check around 10:20 a.m. Thursday, 2,309 outages were reported.

Officers with Mount Pleasant Police were redirecting traffic at Johnnie Dodds and Anna Knapp boulevards after a traffic light went out around 9:57 a.m., Charleston County dispatchers say.

