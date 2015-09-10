Coroner: Man dies of injuries after four-wheeler gets hit by vehicle

The Berkeley County Coroner's Office says a man has died from his injuries Thursday after a vehicle hit his four-wheeler on Aug. 22.

According to a news release, Kevin Marshall, 51, was hit and killed while riding on O.T. Wallace Blvd. in Moncks Corner.

He was taken to MUSC for treatment and died of injuries sustained from the wreck on Thursday morning, over three weeks later.

The accident is being investigated by Highway Patrol.

