Man arrested after shooting in Kingstree

A man was arrested Thursday in reference to the shooting of another man on June 6.

A news release sent by the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office says Javen Brockington of Kingstree has charged with attempted murder.

Investigators believe he shot the victim during a physical altercation on the 100 block of Railroad Ave. in Kingstree. The man was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment and released later on.

The release says Brockington was arrested by Deputies with the the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and Andrews Police Department in Andrews, South Carolina.

Brockington will await bond at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

