Lowcountry events planned to commemorate 9/11

Millions of people around the nation will honor the fallen heroes of Sept. 11, 2001 on Friday, the 14th anniversary of the terror attacks.

Several events are planned in the Lowcountry as well.

On the U.S.S. Yorktown at Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant, a remembrance ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. in Hangar Bay 3.

A New York City paramedic who was honored for his heroism that morning will share his story.

Admission and parking is free.

Around the same time, dozens of firefighters, dressed in full gear, are expected to hike the Ravenel Bridge in solidarity and support for the 9/11 heroes.

They will be walking in the pedestrian lanes, so if you're driving across the bridge on your way to work or doing errands, watch for them, slow down and give them a thumbs up for their service.

Friday evening an Interfaith Memorial Service will be held as a kick-off event before for Saturday's Hero Run on Daniel Island.

It begins at 7 p.m. at Philip Simmons Park on Seven Farms Drive on Daniel Island.

The Summerville Orchestra will perform a memorial tribute for first responders, the military, and those who lost their lives in New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania.

The concert will begins at 7:30 pm at Summerville Baptist Church, and its free.



