Coast Guard rescues missing Charleston boaters near Savannah

Two missing boaters from Charleston were rescued by the Coast Guard Friday morning off of Pine Island, Georgia, the U.S. Coast Guard says.

A news release says both adults were rescued by a Coast Guard boat crew after their family reported them missing Thursday evening. The release says the victims did not have serious injuries.

The initial report stated that one of the men had called his family to report his 14-foot long aluminum vessel was taking on water because of rain in the area.

The release says watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast to notify boaters in the area of the situation and launched a Coast Guard crew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Savannah to search for them.

