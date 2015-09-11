TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic moving on I-26 near exit 209 after an accident

Traffic is moving slowly eastbound on I-26 near exit 209 after an accident.

SCDOT says the accident happened between the US-17A and College Park Rd. exits. Two left lanes were closed just before 7 a.m., but are now open.

It will take over an hour to to get from Summerville to downtown Charleston, according to Adrianne Bradshaw.

Copyright WCSC 2015. All Rights Reserved.