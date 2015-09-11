Quantcast

TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic moving on I-26 near exit 209 after an acc - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

breaking

TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic moving on I-26 near exit 209 after an accident

(Photo Source: AP) (Photo Source: AP)
SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

Traffic is moving slowly eastbound on I-26 near exit 209 after an accident.

SCDOT says the accident happened between the US-17A and College Park Rd. exits. Two left lanes were closed just before 7 a.m., but are now open. 

It will take over an hour to to get from Summerville to downtown Charleston, according to Adrianne Bradshaw. 

Copyright WCSC 2015. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly