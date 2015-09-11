NAN to hold press conference on deputy-involved shooting

The National Action Network is holding a press conference Friday along with the family of Shamir Palmer, who State Law Enforcement says was shot after pointing a gun at Dorchester County deputies and refusing to put it down.

The press conference will be held at 11 a.m. in Summerviille.

The Dorchester County Coroner's Office ruled Palmer's death as suicide by cop, but Palmer's family believes his death was murder.

On Wednesday, the First Circuit Solicitor cleared the deputies of any wrongdoing in connection with the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man.

