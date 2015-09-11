Judge reconvenes in bond hearing for Michael Slager

The presiding judge over the Michael Slager case has scheduled another hearing Friday. Slager is the former North Charleston Police officer is accused of shooting unarmed motorist Walter Scott.

At this point, it isn't known whether Judge Newman is expected to make a decision on whether to grant bond.

At Slager's initial bond hearing on Thursday, Judge Newman said he wanted to consider the evidence, including a 153-page motion, before making a decision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright WCSC 2015. All Rights Reserved.