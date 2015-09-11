Victims of 9/11 honored at Patriots Point Remembrance Ceremony

Chivalo Wilsondebriano pictured in front of rubble after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (Photo source: Patriots Point)

A bell was rung and a wreath was cast into the water surrounding the USS Yorktown in honor of those lost during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 14 years ago Friday.

The Patriot's Point Naval and Maritime Museum hosted a remembrance ceremony for the more than 3,000 victims killed. The 30-minute ceremony was held at 8:30 a.m. aboard the USS Yorktown.

Former New York City firefighter Chivalo Wilsondebriano and co-author of the song "United through it All" Mike Allen were featured as guest speakers. Mayor of Mount Pleasant Linda Page officiated the remembrance ceremony.

Wilsondebriano, a decorated FDNY Paramedic of 25 years, reflected on the moments he and his colleagues were thrust into, and how their bravery played a part in helping the United States come together and rebuild.

"It is very important for us to stop every year and honor the men and women who were so tragically murdered in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon and aboard the United Airlines Flight 93," said Patriots Point Executive Director Mac Burdette.

