Hundreds honor fallen 9/11 firefighters in walk across Ravenel Bridge

Hundreds of firefighters walked across the Ravenel Bridge Friday morning to honor those lost in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The firefighters traveled across the country for the silent walk and wore gear as heavy as 60 pounds. Family and friends also joined in the day of remembrance.

Each of the 343 fallen New York firefighters was represented with their photo pinned to an emergency responder.

