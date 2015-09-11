Students re-enter Timberland High School after reported bomb threat

Officials say Timberland High School was evacuated at approximately 11:30 this morning after a reported bomb threat as a precautionary measure.

According to a release, law enforcement officials and the fire department were on the scene to investigate the threat.

The building was cleared by law enforcement officials and the fire department, and students, faculty and staff re-entered the building around 12:20 p.m., the release says.

