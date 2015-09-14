Folly Beach breaking ground on new community garden

Folly Beach is breaking ground on a new community garden Monday. Crews will start working at 9 a.m., according to a release.

Organizers say the garden is located on the West Michigan Avenue Extension just east of Sandbar Lane on Folly Beach.

They plan on making 16 raised garden plots 4’ by 8’ which will be available for $100 a year. They say water will be provided by the City of Folly Beach, and there will be a rain water harvesting system as well.

According to the release, the garden will be managed by the Folly Green Task Force, also known as GoFollyGreen.

