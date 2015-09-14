Catholic Diocese of Charleston opens new pastoral center

Catholic priests from across the Diocese of Charleston are celebrating the opening of the Diocesan Pastoral Center in West Ashley. Officials say this is the first pastoral center opened in its almost 200-year history.

The building now serves as the administrative and ministry headquarters for the the Diocese.

A mass will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the new building, located on on Orange Grove Road in West Ashley.

Officials say the center includes a Chancery building, chapel and conference center. According to the release, the center is equipt with teleconferencing capabilities, a gathering space that can accommodate between 200-400 people, and a 150-seat chapel.

