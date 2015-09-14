Police: Woman charged with filing false report, pawned items she claimed were stolen from her

Police say a Charleston woman who claimed to be a victim of burglary has been charged with filing a false police report.

They say on Aug. 26, Niffatina Coppadge of Logan Street in downtown Charleston told police her apartment had been burglarized and electronic equipment was stolen.

Investigators then found video evidence of Coppadge pawning the items that she reported stolen.

Police say Coppadge was given a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

