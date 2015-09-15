Man biking over 600 miles to raise awareness of adolescent Melanoma

Rocky Wagonhurst is traveling on bike to raise awareness of adolescent melanoma. (Photo Source: Live 5)

A Maryland man began a 620-mile journey in honor of his daughter Friday.

59-year-old Rocky Wagonhurst is traveling on bike to raise awareness of adolescent melanoma. His daughter Claire died from the disease, just two days after she was accepted into college last October.

Wagonhurst will bike an average of 50 to 60 miles a day for nine days.

It's a long trek, but he says taking Claire's memory along with him will make it worth while.

