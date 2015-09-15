Howe Hall AIMS receives $12,000 grant in support of arts in education

Howe Hall AIMS has been awarded a $12,054 grant by the South Carolina Arts Commission for the 2015-2016 fiscal year, officials say.

According to a release, the support will allow the school to provide arts in education opportunities for its students. The release says the funds will be used to sponsor artists in residence, fine arts performances, and will provide materials for fine arts integration and infusion in classrooms.

“The South Carolina Arts Commission grant will enable our school to continue to provide an exceptional arts in education program to our students this year,” said Howe Hall AIMS Principal, Chris Swetckie. “This funding helps us achieve our mission of providing dynamic learning with quality arts experiences as an essential component of the curriculum to optimize student achievement and develop creative lifelong learners.”

The release says those interested can see how the Arts Commission grant and local funds are benefiting the elementary school here: http://www.berkeley.k12.sc.us/AIMS.cfm.

