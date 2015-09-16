State superintendent to visit Summerville High School, College of Charleston

South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman will be touring Summerville High School and meeting with students and teachers Wednesday, a news release says.

Spearman will visit the high school at 11:15 a.m.

She'll also meet with the Summerville Rotary Club at 1:30 p.m., and will speak with members of the League of Women Voters at the College of Charleston Stern Center Ballroom at 6:00 p.m.

A representative tells Live 5 News she plans to discuss a broad overview of education in South Carolina. She says topic areas will include community involvement in schools and ensuring high school graduates are college and career ready.

