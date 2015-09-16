Quantcast

7 taken to hospital after ambulance, logging truck collide in Bonneau

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Seven people were taken to the hospital after an accident involving an ambulance and a logging truck in Bonneau Wednesday morning, officials say.  

Emergency responders were called to the scene on Cane Gully Rd. 6:30 a.m. 

A representative with Highway Patrol tells Live 5 News the ambulance was transporting a person to the hospital when it collided with the logging truck.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting the incident as an accident with injuries. 

This is a developing story. 

