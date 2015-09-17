Quantcast

Goose Creek Police Officer commends kid for good driving habits

(Photo Source: Kara Stewart) (Photo Source: Kara Stewart)
GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) -

A child driving a toy car was pulled over in Goose Creek, for having good driving habits.

In a message to Live 5 News, Kara Stewart said the officer waited for her child to stop at a stop sign, and then applauded him for being a good driver. 

"It was greatly appreciated and I wish I had his name to thank him appropriately," said Stewart.  

